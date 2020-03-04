Mr. Bong Fish Sausage Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Egg

by

Redfrog Enterprises Ltd. in Canada is recalling Wang Korea brand Mr. Bond Fish Sausages for egg, one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No reports of allergic reactions or any illnesses have been received by the company to date.

The product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba at the retail level. The recalled product is Wang Korea brand Mr. Bong Fish Sausage, sold in 70 gram packages with 5 sticks in each package. All of the codes where egg is not declared on the label as required by law are recalled.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to egg, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can vary from mild to severe. Some people may only experience tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, while others may have difficulty breathing or go into shock. Other symptoms of food allergies include itching, hives, nausea, diarrhea, and swelling of the mouth, lips, and throat. Anyone experiencing severe allergic reaction symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.