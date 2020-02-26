Natural Grocers Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters Recalled For Almonds

by

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets of Lakewood, Colorado is recalling Natural Grocers Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters because they contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of illness or allergic reactions received by the company to date in relation to this issue. Natural Grocers is acing out of an abundance of caution to protect consumers.

The recalled product is Natural Grocers Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters sold in clear plastic bags that weigh 8 ounces each. The package has the “Natural Grocers” label. The UPC number on the product is 000087562088, and the packed on dates range from 19-190 through 20-048.

This product was sold in 157 Natural Grocers stores across the country that are located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. You can find the location of these stores at the Natural Grocers web site.

If you are allergic to tree nuts, or almonds, do not eat this product. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have been experiencing symptoms of a food allergy, which can include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, itching, hives, and difficulty breathing, contact your doctor. Food allergies can begin at any time during a lifespan without warning.