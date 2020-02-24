Natural Grocers Recalls Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters For Peanuts

by

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets in Lakewood, Colorado, is recalling Natural Grocers Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters because the product contains a peanut allergen that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat. this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The company’s name is Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, Inc.

The recalled product is Natural Grocers Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters Non-GMO that is packaged in clear plastic bags. The package size is 8 ounces. It has the “Natural Grocers” label. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 000087236088. The pack dates for this product that are between 2019 and 20-035 are being recalled at this time.

This product was distributed to 157 Natural Grocers stores in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. You can find the specific locations of Natural Grocers’ stores in those states by visiting the company web site.

If you purchased Natural Grocers Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters with those specific pack dates and that UPC number, and you are allergic to, or sensitive to, peanuts, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can occur at any time, even to people who didn’t know they were allergic to a particular food. The symptoms generally start with tingling of the mouth, lips, and gums, along with itching. More serious symptoms include swelling of the mouth and throat and difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.