Nature’s Intent Dark Chocolate Pineapple and Mango Recalled For Milk

by

Nature’s Intent LLC is recalling Nature’s Intent Dark Chocolate Pineapple and Dark Chocolate Enrobed Mangoes from the marketplace in Canada because they main contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There has been one reported allergic reaction that is associated with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products are Nature’s Intent Dark Chocolate Pineapple in 100 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 8 57308 00522 6 and the best before date is Best if Used By 2020 SE 26. Also recalled is Nature’s Intent Dark Chocolate Enrobed Mangoes that are packaged in 100 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 57308 00519 6. The best if used by date is Best if Used By 2020 NO 25.

These products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and may have been sold nationally at the retail level. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be listed on the CFIA web site. The government is also ensuring that recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

If you purchased either of these products and can’t eat milk for any reason, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.