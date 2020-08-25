Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail, sold nationwide in two sizes. The UPC numbers on the label are 7015514363 and 7015514365. The 3 pound bag has these lot codes: TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020, TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, and TE3 22/April/2020.

The 13.5-pound bag has these lot codes: TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020, TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, and TB3 22/April/2020. No other Nature’s Menu products or other lot codes of this specific product are affected by this recall.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture notified the firm that a sample of a single 3-pound bag of the product tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. The firm tested multiple samples of the same lot and all tested negative. Salmonella may not be evenly distributed throughout a lot, so it may be in some bags but not others. The company is voluntarily recalling these lots out of an abundance of caution.

Both people and animals can be affected by Salmonella. Animals may not show symptoms but can still shed the pathogen and make other sick. Some pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea that can be bloody fever, and vomiting. If your pet is showing signs of illness, see your vet.

People can contract this illness by handling contaminated food or by touching a pet who is sick or shedding the virus. Human symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you bought this product, do not feed it to your pet. Throw it away in a sealed package or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.