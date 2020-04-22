Ocean Spray Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Ocean Spray Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink is being recalled because it contains sulfites that are not declared on the label. The sulfites were added in error by a contract manufacturer. Sulfites are a preservative that are added to many food products, but some people do have a sensitivity to that compound that can cause allergic reactions. Most people won’t experience any effect if they consume this product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled Ocean Spray Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink is packaged in 5.5 ounce containers. It was distributed to retail supermarkets, retailer wholesalers, and online retailers across the country. The single lot of the product is sold in boxes containing six 5.5 ounce cans. The lot number is MH0030LPK4, the Pack Case UPC number is 03120003782 4, the Can UPC number is 03120003682 7, the GTIN Case number is 0003120023682 1, the GTIN Case number is 0003120024682 0, the Best Before Date is 24JAN21, and the Dates of Distribution were 21FEB2020 through 16APR20.

The recall was initiated after the contract manufacturer revealed the error. Consumer complaints about an “off” odor in the identified lot triggered the investigation. Sulfites are not part of the product formula and were not declared on the label. No other Ocean Spray products are affected by this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. Take a picture of the “best before date” code on the bottom of the can and then destroy the product. You can gt a refund by contacting the Ocean Spray Consumer Hotline.