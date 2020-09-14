Old Fashioned Wieners by Cher-Make Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Cher-Make Sausage Company of Manitowoc, Wisconsin is recalling about 423 pounds of fully-cooked Old Fashioned Wieners because they are misbranded and contain milk (cheese), one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date.

The recalled product is labeled as “Old Fashioned Wieners,” but may contain cheddar wieners instead. The product was made on July 23, 2020. The recalled product is 5 pound vacuum sealed packages labeled as “Old Fashioned Wieners Course Ground Fully Cooked” with a sell-by date of 11/25/20. The lot number of 2020503 is printed on the product label.

This product has the establishment number “EST. 2420” inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin and may have been sold intact or from a counter display as individual sausages.

The recall was initiated after the firm received a complaint from a store employee who saw cheese in the product.

FSIS is concerned that some of these wieners could be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have this product. If you do, and you can’t consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure the firm is notifying customers about this issue. If and when a retail distribution list is available, FSIS will post it on their website.