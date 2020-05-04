OPTAVIA Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal Recalled

by

Medifast Inc. of Baltimore, Maryland, is issuing an allergy alert for undeclared traces of milk in OPTAVIA Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal. The company is recalling 24,923 boxes of the product because of this issue. Milk is one of the eight major food allergens classified by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could get sick if they eat this product. The recall was initiated after the company was contacted by a customer, but no other complaints have been reported.

The recalled product is OPTAVIA Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal. It was shipped to customers from January 23, 2020 to April 27, 2020 throughout the country.

The oatmeal is packaged in yellow and white cardboard boxes with the brand name. Each box contains seven individual serving packets of 32 grams apiece. The lot numbers of the recalled product are RP1048870, RP1048871 and RP1048886, with “Best By” dates of January 8, 2021, January 8, 2021 and January 9, 2021, respectively, that is stamped on the back.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, don’t eat t. Throw ti away in a sealed garbage can. You can also contact Medifast for more information or to get a replacement product.

Symptoms of lactose intolerance can include bloating, pan or cramps in the abdomen, gas, loose stools or diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms of a food allergy can range from tingling in the mouth, tongue, and lips, to itching and hives, nausea and diarrhea, swelling of the mouth and throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.