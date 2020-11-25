Organic Basil Recalled For Possible Cyclospora Contamination

by

Shenandoah Growers is recalling organic basil for possible cyclospora contamination. As part of the larger recall, Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn Dixie, is recalling organic basil for the same reason. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The Shenandoah Growers recall includes those clamshells of certified organic basil marked with these specific lot codes that are printed on each package. The basil was distributed to retail stores between October 1, 2020 and October 30, 2020 to these states and locations: Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Washington DC.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with package sizes, lot number, and UPC number. The brand names of the recalled organic basil include The Fresh Market, Good & Gather, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, Simple Truth, That’s Tasty, and Wild Harvest.

The basil was packed under branded and private label fresh cut organic certified basil clamshells at the company’s Jefferson, Georgia and Harrisonburg, Virginia facilities. The basil was imported from Colombia.

The recall is issued because of an “isolated incident” where a package pulled by the Florida Department of Agriculture on 11/2/2020 from a retail store in Florida tested positive for the parasite. The company has pulled all recalled products from store shelves, distribution centers, and other inventories. Because the basil was harvested and packaged almost four weeks ago it should no longer be available in stores.

The second recall from Southeastern Growers is for Naturally Better Organic Fresh Cut Basil, sold in 0.5 ounce packages with UPC number 607880202304. This is part of the above recall, but with more information. The product has these lot codes: PV64308A300 and PV64308C296, and it was sold in all BILO, Harveys Fresco Y Mas, and Winn Dixie store locations.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a double bagged package, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products.