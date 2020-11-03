Organic Whole Elderberries Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets of Lakewood, Colorado is recalling Natural Grocers Organic Whole Elderberries after their supplier notified them of the potential presence of Salmonella bacteria. No reports of illness have been received to date by the company.

The supplier first certified that the elderberries had tested negative for Salmonella, but then found Salmonella in some specific lots of the product. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets is voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled item is Organic Whole Elderberries that is packaged in a 4 ounce clear plastic bag. Each bag has the “Natural Grocers” label. The UPC number printed on the label is 000082003043. The packed on dates are 20-216, 20-225, 20-246, 20-265, and 20-281. Only packages with those packed on dates are being recalled at this time. These elderberries were distributed to 159 Natural Grocers stores that are located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

If you purchased that product, do not eat it.Throw it away after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap or double bagging it, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually start feeling sick 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen, but it may take up to 6 days for symptoms to manifest. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.