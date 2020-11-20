Pats Pizza Food Worker Diagnosed With Hepatitis A in Maine

by

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that a Pats Pizza food worker in Dover-Foxcroft has been diagnosed with hepatitis A and worked while infectious. That worker was at that facility on November 11, 2020.

Epidemiological assessment of the employee’s illness has found that the restaurant’s patrons may be at risk for a hepatitis A infection. The Maine CDC is recommending that anyone who may have eaten food prepared at or who worked at Pats Pizza in Dover-Foxcroft on November 11, 2020 receive a hepatitis A vaccine by November 25, 2020.

This recommendation includes anyone who may have had dine-in, take-out, delivery, or curbside pickup of food from this restaurant on that day. The virus is extremely contagious and can be passed through contaminated food and drink, through person-to-person contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.

This exposure occurred less than two weeks ago, so all affected persons are eligible for the vaccination. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider to get the vaccine and to decide if the hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination is best for you.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include a fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, nausea, vomiting, dark colored urine, light clay-colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. Infected people can pass the virus on to others for two weeks before they even have symptoms. And some people can be carriers of the virus and never show symptoms at all.

The best way to prevent the spread of this virus is to get vaccinated. In addition, it’s important that everyone wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom, preparing or serving food, and after taking care of someone who is sick, especially with a diarrheal illness. It’s also important to stay home from school or work when sick.