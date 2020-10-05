Paw Patrol Hand Sanitizer Recalled Because of Packaging

by

Ashtel Studios is voluntarily recalling all lots of Paw Patrol Hand Sanitizer and other licensed hand sanitizer because the containers resemble food and drink pouches. Ingesting hand sanitizers can cause alcohol toxicity.

Symptoms of alcohol toxicity include lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal. Furthermore, ingesting alcohol can affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery. Alcohol can also interact with numerous drugs which may result in serious adverse effects. Ingesting alcohol by people with alcohol addiction may interfere with maintaining abstinence. Additionally, people with alcohol addiction may seek large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute. There have been no reports of any adverse reactions received by the company to date.

The recalled products are all packaged in 0.84 fluid ounce pouches. They include Paw Patrol Hand Sanitizer with NDC number 70108-042-01; JoJo Siwa Hand Sanitizer with NDC number 70108-044-01; Hot Wheels Hand Sanitizer with NDC number 70108-045-01; Barbie Hand Sanitizer with NDC number 70108-046-01; Trolls Hand Sanitizer with NDC number 70108-047-01; and Minions Hand Sanitizer with NDC number 70108-043-01. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

These hand sanitizers were distributed to select retailers in the United States and Canada. Ashtel Studios has provided written notification about this recall to its customers. If you have purchased any of these products, stop using them and destroy it immediately.

If you or anyone in your family has experienced and adverse reaction from these products, see your doctor. Then you can report the problem to the FDA. Use the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.