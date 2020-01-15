PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Recalled For Mustard Allergen

by

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast from the marketplace in Canada because it contains mustard, one of the major food allergens in Canada, that is not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to mustard who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is President’s Choice Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, sold in 730 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 60383 20663 5, and the best before date is 2020-JA-10. This product was sold nationally at the consumer level. Mustard is considered an allergen in Canada, but is not in the United States.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If that happens, the public will be notified through a post on the CFIA web site. The CFIA is also making sure that the company is removing this item from the marketplace.

Symptoms of a food allergy can range from mild to severe. People can develop a food allergy at any time in life. Symptoms include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, swelling of the mouth, tongue, and throat, hives, itching, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor and avoid that food in the future.