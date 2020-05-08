Pearl’s Perogies Homemade Style Recalled for Tartrazine

by

Pearl’s Perogies Homemade Style is being recalled in Canada for undeclared tartrazine, which is the food coloring Yellow #5. Yellow #5 is a widely used artificial coloring and cosmetic dye. It can cause allergic reactions such as asthma and urticaria (red itchy welts). The recall notice did not say that there were any reactions reported in this issue.

These products were sold in British Columbia at the retail level. The recalling company is Hillside Products Ltd.

The recalled products include Pearl’s Pierogies Homemade (Style) Perogies, Cheddar Cheese & Potato, sold in 600 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 0 62066 00010 3. All packages where tartrazine is not declared on the label are recalled. Also recalled is Pearl’s Perogies Homemade (Style) Perogies, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Potato, also sold in 600 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 62066 00090 5. Again, all packages where tartrazine is not declared on the label are recalled.

If you bought either of these products and are allergic to or sensitive to tartrazine, or Yellow #5, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Some symptoms of reactions to tartrazine and other types of azo dyes include skin rashes, hives, and nasal congestion. It can cause asthma in some sensitive people. The only way to treat these symptoms is to avoid the compound completely, although asthma symptoms can be treated with antihistamines and bronchodilators.