Pero Family Farms Recalls Zucchini Spiral Pesto Kit For Allergens

Pero Family Farms Foods Company is voluntarily recalling its Zucchini Spiral Pesto Kit with a specific run number codes and best by dates because it is mislabeled and contains egg and milk, two of the major food allergens, that aren’t declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg or milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The product was processed by Pero Family Farms Food Company and distributed under the Pero Family Farms label in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. The product, Zucchini Spiral Pesto Side Dish Kit, is packaged in a clear flexible plastic container with labeling on the top and bottom. The run number code is 1196272F, found on the front bottom right hand corner of the package. The use by date is 03/20/2020.

If you purchased this Zucchini Spiral Pesto Kit and cannot consume eggs and/or milk, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can vary from mild to severe and can appear at any time in life. These symptoms can include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, hives, itching, a rash, nausea, diarrhea, swelling of the tongue and throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.