Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup Recalled For Allergens

by

Faribault Foods of Faribault, Minnesota, is recalling about 15,134 pounds of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup for misbranding and undeclared milk and soy. Those ingredients are two of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to milk and/or soy, or who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this soup. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products the have been received by the company to date.

The cans that are labeled as chicken noodle soup actually contain a meatball and pasta product that uses milk and soy as ingredients. The canned soups were produced on May 26, 2020. The recalled soup is 14 ounce cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup. The product has the best by date of “BestByMAY262020” printed on the bottom of the can. The best by date of “09JUN2020” is printed on the product case.

This soup has the establishment number “EST18826A” printed on the bottom of the can under the best by date. The soups shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the firm’s distributor notified FSIS of consumer complaints that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.

If you cannot consume milk or soy, do not eat this soup. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

FSIS will be conducting recall effectiveness checks to make sure that this product is no longer available on store shelves. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be posted at the USDA web site.