Public Health Alert For New Orleans Roasted Chicken Wings

The USDA has issued a public health alert for raw frozen New Orleans Roasted Chicken Wings because they were imported and labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. USDA can’t confirm whether or not the chicken wings were properly heated to control pathogens of concern to domestic livestock.

Di-Da Di-Da USA Corp of Saratoga, California is the establishment that received and distributed the ineligible imported frozen chicken wing products from The Peoples Republic of China into U.S. commerce. The item is 600 gram bags of “Chicken Arrived, Organic Chicken, New Orleans Roasted Chicken Wings” with a best before date of 09/19/2021 written in mandarin language.

This product was shipped to one retail location and then further distributed to 20 different retail locations in California, Oregon, and Washington state. The frozen chicken wings were labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection bearing “P-40478,” which is an establishment number that does not exist.

The problem was discovered when the USDA received a consumer complaint reported a product suspected of being illegally imported at a location. FSIS determined that the product was ineligible after investigation.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have it. If you do, throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double wrapping or bagging it so other people and animals can’t get to it. You can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.