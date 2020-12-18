Public Health Alert For Pork Snack Sticks For Undeclared Allergen

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for ready to eat pork snack sticks because they are misbranded and may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received to date due to the consumption of this product.

The public health alert was issued because these pork snack sticks were sold directly to the public and officials believe that these items are no longer available to be directly purchased from this establishment.

The recalled item is ready to eat Country Meats HOT BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Snack Sticks in Colored Casing Smoke Flavoring Added. The packages may actually contain Chili Cheese flavor pork snack sticks instead that were made with milk. The products were produced on November 6, 2020.

The snack sticks were sold in 1 ounce individual units with the best by date 11/06/2021 printed on the label. The snack has the establishment number “EST. 17433” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold online to individual customers who further sold it as a fundraiser item. You can see a picture of the recalled product at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that some of these items may be in consumers’ home pantries. Please check your kitchen carefully. If you do have any of these products, and you cannot consume milk, don’t eat them. You can throw them away.