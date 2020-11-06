by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Take Home Meals Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce because the product could be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of metal. That can pose a choking hazard, and also a risk of injuring the mouth.

The product is heat treated, not fully cooked, and not shelf stable. A recall was not requested because the government believes that the products are no longer available for consumers to buy.

The meatballs were produced on October 1, 2020, and then used to make the spaghetti and meatball products from October 17 to November 1, 2020. The recalled item is 15.5 ounce black plastic containers with clear plastic lids of Take Home Meals Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce, with “10/17/20 – 11/1/20” packaging dates and the expiration dates of EXP DATE “10/25/20 – 11/9/20” that are printed on the label.

The item has the establishment number “EST. 20852” inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was sold through retail locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumers complaints saying that metal was embedded in the meatballs in the Kwik Trips brand of the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received to date due to the consumption of this product.

FSIS thinks that this product may still be in consumers’ home refrigerators or freezers. Please check your refrigerator to see if you have Take Home Meals Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce. If you did buy it, throw it away after double bagging or wrapping it. Place it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.