The USDA is issuing a public health alert for Tucson Tamale chicken products. The tomatoes used in those products have been recalled by the producer for possible foreign material contamination. More specifically, the product may contain hard plastic pieces which can pose a choking hazard.

These frozen ready to eat chicken and pork tamale items were produced between October 22, 2020 and November 9, 2020. The recalled products include:

Cases containing eight individually packed tamales with the labels “TUCSON TAMALE GREEN CHILE CHICKEN TAMALE” or “TUCSON TAMALE Green Chile Chicken Tamales” with lot codes F20296 and F20309 and sell by dates of 10/23/22 and 11/05/22.

Cases containing six packages with two tamales each of “TUCSON TAMALE GREEN CHILE CHICKEN TAMALES” with lot codes F20309 and F20296 and sell by dates of 10/23/22 and 11/05/22.

Cases containing 30 tamales of “TUCSON TAMALE Green Chile Pork & Cheese Tamales” with lot codes F20303 and F20307 and sell by dates of 10/30/22 and 11/03/22.

Cases containing eight individually packed tamales of “TUCSON TAMALE GREEN CHILE PORK & CHEESE TAMALE” with lot codes F20307 and F20314 and sell by dates of 11/03/22 and 11/10/22.

Cases containing six packages with two tamales each of “TUCSON TAMALE GREEN CHILE PORK & CHEESE TAMALES” with lot codes F20303 and F20307 and sell by dates 10/30/22 and 11/03/22.

Packages containing two tamales of “TUCSON TAMALE GREEN CHILE PORK & CHEESE TAMALES” with lot codes F20303, F20307 and F20302 and sell by dates of 10/29/22, 10/30/22 and 11/03/22.

Cases containing 30 tamales of “TUCSON TAMALE Green Chile Chicken Tamales” with lot code F20296 and sell by date of 10/23/22.

These products have the establishment number “EST. 45860” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold online and also shipped to retail locations and restaurants nationwide.

The problem was discovered when employees found pieces of hard plastic in cans of diced tomatoes in puree that they received from a supplier. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.