Public Health Alert Issued For Carso’s Pasta Swedish Meatballs

The USDA is issuing a public health alert because about 636 pounds of Carso’s Pasta Swedish Meatballs in Sauce was sold containing anchovies (fish), one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label. Carso’s Pasta Company is located in Lynwood, Washington. A recall wasn’t requested because FSIS this that the products are no longer available for consumers to publish, and this product may be in consumers’ freezers.

Anyone who is allergic to fish could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date. The problem was discovered by FSIS during routine label verification activities.

The recalled ready-to-eat item was produced on various dates ranging from November 11, 2019 to December 17, 2019. The recalled product is 16-ounce plastic cups containing Carso’s Pasta Swedish Meatballs in Sauce. The meatballs are labeled “KEEP FROZEN *MAY BE REFRIGERATED*.” There is no use by or sell by or best if used by date marked on the package. This product has the establishment number “EST. 20790” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to four Amazon Go retail locations in Seattle, Washington.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to fish, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.