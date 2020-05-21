Radhuni Curry Powder Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

New Hoque and Sons of Maspeth, New York is recalling Radhuni Curry Powder for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.It may seem unusual for a dry spice to be contaminated with a pathogen, but this has happened before.

The Radhuni Curry Powder was distributed in New York City, New York, including in grocery stores in Jamaica, Jackson Heights, and the Bronx. The powder is packaged in 400 gram clear plastic bottles. The expiration date is 01/02/2022, which is printed on the side of the bottle. The curry powder was sold between 4/17/2020 and 4/21/2020. It ws removed from stores on May 14, 2020.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling program by the FDA, which found the pathogen in the product. The company has stopped distributing the curry powder and has removed it from store shelves. The FDA and the company are investigating what caused the problem.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you. plan to cook with it. Throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after eating something that is contaminated. Most people recover without a doctor’s care, although some, especially young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems and chronic diseases, may need to be hospitalized. If you have eaten this product and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor.