Raschera DOP Cheese Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

Raschera DOP cheese is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The product is sold by Taste for Luxury and was distributed in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with this issue. The Raschera DOP cheese was sold under several different brand names.

The recalled products are Rognoni Umberto Rasschera DOP, which is sold in variable size packages. The codes on the product are Lot 20254 and best before date of 10/01/2021. This product was sold in Ontario and Quebec. Also recalled is Raschera Cheese DOP with no brand name; it was sold at Eataly at 55 Bloor Street West in Toronto, Ontario. It was also sold in variable size packages and has no UPC number. The cheese was sold there from September 29 to October 9, inclusively. Finally, Yannick Fromagerie Raschera DOP is recalled. It was sold in various size packages and has a UPC number on the label the starts with 200767. It was sold from September 27, 2020 to October 5, 2020 inclusively and was distributed in Quebec only.

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the recall will be posted on the CFIA web page.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them. Double bag the cheese, then put it into a secure garbage can with a tight lid. You can also take the cheese back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this cheese.