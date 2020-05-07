Raw Beef and Veal Recall For E. coli O157:H7 in Canada Updated

by

The food recall warning for raw beef and veal for E. coli O157:H7 in Canada that was issued on October 17, 2020 and many other dates has been updated with more information. This information was discovered during the Canadian Food InspectionAgency’s food safety investigation. The investigation has been closed.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the CFIA web site. The products include beef bone-in hind shank, beef back ribs, fresh beef, choice grain-fed veal scallopine (frozen), ground beef, boneless veal shank, flat iron, rump roast, beef liver, beef top sirloin, and boneless beef brisket, among others.

These beef and veal products may have been sold at these facilities: 50 Point Market, Bani Butcher Shop, Buckingham Meat Market, Dabrowski’s Smoked Meats, Del Zotto and Son Butcher Shop, Habib Halal Meat, Jaam E Jam Meat Shop, Leamington Food Outlet Ltd., Mediterranean Meats & Deli, Nations Fresh Foods (Hamilton), Not Just Steaks, Odra Deli and Wholesale Meats Ltd., One Fine Foods, Salwa Halal Meat, Sanagan’s Meat Locker, Witteveen Meats Ltd. , and Yuan Ming Supermarket. All of those locations are in Ontario.

Please look at the list of products and locations where they were sold carefully. If you purchased any of those items in this raw beef and veal recall, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include nausea, a mild fever, committing, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. Symptoms usually begin a few days to a week after exposure to the pathogen. There have been no reported illnesses associated with this consumption of these products.