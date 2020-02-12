by

Missa Bay of Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling 1,154 cases of Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad because a labeling error (mislabeling) omitted egg and wheat allergens on a limited number of the product. The salads contain egg and wheat, two of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to egg or wheat, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

Eggs and wheat are visible through the packaging and are identified on the top label, but are not declared on the ingredient statement. An incorrect bottom label was used on some of these products.

These salads were distributed through retail stores in these states: Connecticut, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. The Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Spinach Dijon Salads have a use-by date of February 18, 2020, and a product lot code of 255588007 that is printed on the top label.

If you purchased this product, if it has an incorrect bottom label, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The correct top label and the incorrect bottom label are posted below.