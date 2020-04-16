Recall of Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob Cheese For Listeria Updated

by

The recall of Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob cheese in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination last week has been updated with more information. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. The cheese was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and may have been sold nationally.

Cheese wheels of Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese have been sold cut up and repackaged. Anyone who is unsure if they have purchased this recalled product should check with their retailer. If you don’t know for sure, throw the cheese away.

The recalled products are all Fromagerie Blackburn brand. They include Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese sold in 130 gram packages. The UPC number is 6 28504 56408 0, and the best before dates are 05JN20, 16JN20, and 25JN20. The lot numbers are 20007, 20020, and 20028.

Also recalled is the same cheese sold in variable weights and cheese wheels. The UPC number is 6 28504 56403 5. All products with a best before date up to and including 15JN20 are recalled. The lot numbers are 20007, 20008, 20014, 20015, 20016, 20020, 20021, 20022, 20028, 20036, 20042, 20043, 20044, and 20050.

And finally, the cheese also sold in variable weight packages is recalled. The UPC numbers begin with 0 200007. All units sold up to and including April 5, 2020 are recalled. There are no lot numbers on this particular product.

If you purchased this product with these UPC numbers, best if used by dates, and lot numbers, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate the cheese, watch your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have a mild case of the flu, but listeriosis can cause miscarriage and stillbirth.