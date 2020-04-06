Recall of Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob Cheese For Listeria

by

The recall of Fromagerie Blackburn semi-soft cheese in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been updated to include more information. The first recall was for Le Napoléon cheese. Now, Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob cheese is also recalled. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob semisoft cheese in several different sizes and with different UPC numbers. The first recalled product is sold in 130 gram packages, with the UPC number 6 28504 56408 0. The codes on the cheese are Best Before 05JN20, 16JN20, and 25JN20. The lot numbers are 20007, 20020, and 20028. Also recalled is Fromagerie Blackbun Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese in variable weight size cheese wheels. The UPC number is 6 28504 56403 5. All products with a best before date up to and including 15JN20 are recalled. The lot numbers on this cheese are 20007, 20008, 20014, 20015, 20016, 20020, 20021, 20022, 20028, 20036, 20042, 20043, 20044, and 20050. Finally, the cheese, also sold in variable weight packages, with UPC numbers that begin with 0 200007, are recalled. All units sold up to and including April 5, 2020 are recalled. There are no lot numbers on this product.

If you purchased any of these cheeses, which were sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

After you discard the cheese, clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate any of this cheese, watch for the symptoms of listeriosis, which. may take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, serious headache, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly sick, but listeriosis can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do get sick, see your doctor.