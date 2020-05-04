Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

by

Mondelēz Global is recalling a limited quantity of Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size because it contains undeclared peanuts. the outer packaging is labeled as the cheese variety, but the product contains the peanut butter variety of the snack. The outer carton does, however, have an allergen advisory statement saying that the product “May contain peanuts.” And the individually wrapped six-cracker sandwiches are properly labeled as Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and declare peanut as an ingredient.

Anyone who. is allergic to peanuts who eats this product does run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. There are no reports of any illness or allergic reaction reported to the company to date. This recall is being issued as a precaution. This product was sold at retail stores nationwide.

The recalled product is Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size, packaged in a 21.6 ounce carton. The UPC number on the package is 0 44000 03826 7. The best when used by dates for the recalled products include 18SEP20, 20SEP20, 28SEP20, 29SEP20, 30SEP20, 01OCT20, and 02OCT20. These dates are found on the left side of the carton.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also contact the company for more information about the recall.

Symptoms of a food allergic reaction can include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue, itching, hives, swelling of the mouth and throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.