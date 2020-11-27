Robert Waite Bottled Beef and Chicken Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Robert Waite Bottled Beef and Bottled Chicken is being recalled in Canada because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. The product has no label. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. These products were sold through classified ads in the Prince Edward Island Newspaper.

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation and this may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the real will be posted as a recall warning on the CFIA’s web site.

The recalled produts include Robert Waite Bottled Beef. It is actually Bottled Beef (no label) made by Robert Waite, Tignish PEI. The product was packaged in 500 ml Mason jars. There is no UPC number on the product. All units that were sold up to and including November 26, 2020 are recalled. Also recalled os Bottled Chicken (no label) made by Robert Wait, Tignish PEI. This product was also sold in 500 ml Mason jars with no UPC number. All units sold up to and including November 26, 2020 are recalled.

Clostridium botulinum spores grow under anaerobic conditions and produces the botulism toxin. This toxin does not change the taste, texture, appearance, or smell of food. A tiny amount can be fatal if consumed. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include facial paralysis, unreactive pupils, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, and a change in the sound of the voice. An antidote is available but it is administered in a hospital setting.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid.