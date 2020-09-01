Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra Wide Noodles Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Riviana Foods is voluntarily recalling 19,931 cases of Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra Wide Noodles because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One consumer complaint has been received, but there have been no reports of illness associated with this product.

These noodles were distributed nationally from March through August of this year. The recalled product is Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra Wide Noodles, packaged in 12 ounce packages. The manufacturing codes on the product are MAR3022H, MAR3122H, JUN0422H, JUN0522H, JUL2422H, and JUL2522H. The individual product UPC number is 71300 05008. No other varieties of Ronzoni products are included in this recall.

The recall was started when the company discovered that product containing egg was distributed in packaging that did not real the presence of egg as required by law. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Riviana’s packaging review process.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to egg, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in life with no warning. The symptoms of an egg allergy include skin itching, inflammation, and hives, nasal congestion, including sneezing, cramps, nausea, and vomiting, and symptoms of asthma, such as chest tightness, shortness or breath, and coughing or wheezing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.