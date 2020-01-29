by

People who are at risk for serious compilations from food poisoning need to be careful about the food they buy and how it is prepared, as well as staying vigilant about food recalls and food outbreak notices. But there are other ways to protect yourself if you fall into a high risk category for food poisoning. There are safer food choices to make at the grocery store.

For instance, at the deli, avoid purchasing cold smoked fish or products that contain cold smoked fish. In addition, do not choose sashimi, sushi, or ceviche, since those products use raw or undercooked fish or shellfish. Instead, choose canned fish or seafood, and seafood that has been cooked to a minimum final internal temperature of 145°F.

Do not buy unpasteurized (raw) milk, unpasteurized fruit juices, or raw nuts. Instead, choose pasteurized versions of those products.

Soft cheeses made from unpasteurized milk are a risky choice. Avoid feta, brie, camembert, blue-veined cheese, and queso fresco. Instead, enjoy hard cheeses, mozzarella, cream cheeses, and soft cheeses that are clearly labeled “made from pasteurized milk.” Sliced deli cheeses are also high risk and should be avoided.

Again ate the deli, avoid eating deli-sliced and luncheon meats, including hot dogs, that have not been heated to 165°F. You can buy those products, but handle them carefully and only eat them after they are heated to 165°F as tested by a reliable food thermometer.

Do not buy unpasteurized or refrigerated pâtés or meat spreads as they can be risky. Instead, buy canned or shelf stable pâtés or meat spreads.

When buying produce, look for vegetables and fruits that are not wilted or bruised, and that are undamaged. If you purchase bagged salad products, choose those with an expiration date as far into the future as possible. Also make sure you wash fresh vegetables before serving. You may want to think about avoiding all leafy greens unless they are thoroughly cooked. And remember that cooked produce is the safest choice.

Avoid eating foods that contain raw or undercooked eggs, such as homemade Caesar salad dressings (commercial varieties are made with pasteurized eggs), raw cookie dough, homemade eggnog, and homemade mayonnaise. If you do want to make those products, use pasteurized eggs.

Finally, avoid eating raw sprouts, including raw alfalfa sprouts, bean sprouts, clover sprouts, mung bean sprouts, or soybean sprouts because these types of products have been linked to many food poisoning outbreaks.

If you make these safer food choices, you will be protecting yourself against food poisoning and its complications.