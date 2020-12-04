Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Pet Hedgehogs in Canada Sickens 32

by

A Salmonella outbreak linked to pet hedgehogs in Canada has sickened at least 32 people, according to Public Health Canada. Many of those sickened had direct or indirect contact with hedgehogs before they got sick. People purchased hedgehogs from various sources, including breeders, pet stores, and sellers advertising online. The government is investigating to see if there is a common source of these contaminated hedgehogs.

Hedgehogs can carry Salmonella bacteria even though they look healthy and show no signs of illness. People can get sick by touching the hedgehogs and even by coming into contact with the environment the hedgehogs live in.

As of December 1, 2020, there are 32 confirmed cases of Salmonella Typhimurium in six provinces. The case count by province is: British Columbia (3), Alberta (6), Saskatchewan (1), Ontario (4), Quebec (17), and New Brunswick (1). Illness onset dates range from June 2017 to October 2020. Four people have been hospitalized because their illness is so severe. The patient age range is from four months to 79 years. Ten of those sickened are under the age of 10.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also investigating a Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak with isolates similar to the genetic fingerprint in the Canadian outbreak.

If ou choose to keep hedgehogs as pets, you should practice good hygiene. Don’t keep the animals in the kitchen. After touching them or anything in their environment, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. And learn about safe hedgehog handling from experts.

In addition, don’t eat, drink, or put things in your mouth while handling hedgehogs. And don’t keep hedgehogs in homes, daycare centers, or schools with children under the age of 5. All children should be carefully supervised when they are around hedgehogs or their supplies and food.

And regularly clean any surfaces or objects your hedgehog touches, using soapy water followed by a disinfectant. Clothing or linens should be laundered using the warmest temperature settings and thoroughly dried. Do not bathe hedgehogs in the kitchen sink or in the bathtub or bathroom sinks.

Finally, only keep hedgehogs in and appropriate environment. Stressed hedgehogs can increase the shedding of Salmonella bacteria.

If you have been sick with symptoms of a Salmonella infection and have been in contact with a hedgehog, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak linked to pet hedgehogs.