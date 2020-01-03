Salvadorean String Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Limena LLC of Palm Springs, Florida is recalling 1 pond blocks os Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese), a semi-soft cheese, because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled produts, Salvadorean String Cheese was distributed to retail stores and was also sold through mail order. The product has a blue and white label and comes in a 1 pound (16 ounce) clear plastic vacuum package marked with lot number 1041020 on the top. The expiration date is blank.

The problem was discovered when routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found Listeria monocytogenes in one sample of a 1 pound block of Salvadorean String Cheese. Production of this product is suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the pathogen. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat products.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container in a garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t get to it. You can also take the cheese back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after touching this product.

If you ate this cheeses, watch your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only be mildly sick with what appears to be the flu, but listeriosis can cause premature labor, stillbirth, and miscarriage. If you do feel sick within the 70 day incubation period, see your doctor.