Savannah Classics Cornbread Dressing Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Savannah Food Company is voluntarily recalling some of their Savannah Classics Cornbread Dressing, Savannah Classics Bread Stuffing, Morrison’s Cornbread Dressing, and Piccadilly Cornbread Dressing for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were made with frozen diced eggs supplied by Almark Foods.

There is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to Almark Foods Eggs, but no Savannah Food Company products have been associated with any illnesses to date. No other Savannah Classics Products are included in this voluntary recall.

These products were distributed through wholesale distributors to restaurants, delis, cafeterias, and foodservice establishments in these states: Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas. The recalled products were packaged in either plastic or aluminum trays.

The recalled product Use By dates range from USE BY 04/2021 to USE BY 12/2021. This date is stamped on the package label and the side of the corrugated case.

The recalled products are Savannah Classics Special Cornbread Dressing in 7 pound packages. The item number is 39015. Also recalled is Savannah Classics Classic Cornbread Dressing in 7 pound containers. The item number on that product is 38016. Savannah Classics Bread Stuffing in 4.5 pound containers is also recalled, with item number 38025. Also recalled is Morrison’s Cornbread Dressing in 7 pound containers, with item number 39012; Morrisson’s Cornbread Dressing in 4 pound containers with item number 39010, and Piccadilly Cornbread Dressing in 2 pound containers with item number 38017.

If you purchased these Savannah Classics Cornbread Dressing or Morrison’s or Piccadilly Cornbread Dressing, or if you ate at a restaurant or cafeteria that served them, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take to appear. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, and nausea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill, but this infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and infection in the newborn. If you do start feeling sick, see your doctor and tell her about this recall.