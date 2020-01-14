Scarpone Ground Veal Recalled in Canada for E. coli O157:H7

by

The Italian Store is recalling Scarpone Italian Store brand frozen ground veal from the marketplace for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. There have been no reported illnesses associated with this consumption of this product to date.

The veal was sold in Alberta at the consumer level. The recalled product is Scarpone Italian Store frozen ground veal, which was sold in various size packages. The UPC number of the recalled product starts with the number series 0 200904. All of this product that was sold between December 23, 2019 and January 13, 2020, inclusive, is recalled. The veal was sold at The Italian Store at 5140 Skyline Way Northeast in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are planning to cook it. The possibility of cross-contamination between the raw meat and other foods that are eaten uncooked, as well as contamination of counters and utensils, is too great. Throw it away in a sealed container or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Ground meat from ruminant animals such as goats and cows can be contaminated with this pathogen because these animals harbor E. coli bacteria in their intestines. When the animal is slaughtered and the meat ground, this bacteria can mix throughout the product.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after you handle this product. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation that may trigger the recall of other products; if so, it will be reported at the CFIA web site. The CFIA is making sure that the company is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.