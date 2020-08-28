Schaws Sauce Recalls Two Shaws Barbecue Sauces For Allergens

by

Schaws Sauce of Iron River, Michigan, is recalling two flavors of their Schaws Barbecue Sauces for undeclared soy and anchovies, or fin fish, that are two of the eight major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

These Schaws Sauces are distributed mostly in Michigan, but were also sold through the company’s web site. The two flavors are Schaws Sweet and Sassy Barbecue and Basting Sauce, and Schaws Sweet with Heat Barbecue and Basting Sauce. Both are sold in clear 18 ounce jars with white metal lids. The recalled sauces with a “use by” date of 8/20/2022 and before are affected by this recall.

The company discovered on August 20, 2020 that those two ingredients were omitted on the label during a routine operations inspection. Soy and anchovies were used in the brand of Worcestershire sauce sued to make the barbecue sauces, but were not listed on the label.

If you bought these Schaws barbecue sauces and cannot eat soy or anchovies (fin fish), do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also return the bottle to Schaws Sauce.

Symptoms of food allergies can begin at any time in life. Typical food allergy symptoms can include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, itching, hives, nausea, vomiting, swelling of the throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.