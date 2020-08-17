Serafin Fishery Recalls Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dip For Allergens

by

Serafin Fishery is recalling Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dip because these products may contain anchovies, eggs, milk, and soy, which are four of the major food allergens that are not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dips were distributed locally, we think in Michigan, in retail stores. They were packaged in 8 ounce, clear plastic containers marked with lot number 729 and lot number 807 on the top of the package. The expiration dates of August 12, 2020 and August 24, 2020 are marked on the label.

An inspection that was conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found that the labeling on the products did not list al of the ingredients that were used to make the products. Production of both products has been suspended until the FDA and the company are sure that the problem has been corrected.

If you are allergic to or sensitive to any of the undeclared ingredients in these Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dip products, or are lactose intolerant, do not eat them. Throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food allergy symptoms can range from mild to severe. And allergies can begin at any time in life with no warning. Typical mild food allergy symptoms include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, and skin irritation and rashes. More serious symptoms include swelling of the tongue and throat, difficulty breathing, and nausea and diarrhea. If you experience these symptoms, see your doctor.