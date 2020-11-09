Sharwood’s Tikka Curry Paste Recalled in Canada For Mustard

by

Sharwood’s Tikka Curry Paste is being recalled in Canada for undeclared mustard. Mustard is classified as a food allergen in that country. Anyone who is allergic to mustard could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reported reactions or illnesses have been received to date in connection with this recalled item.

The recallng firm is Tree of Life Canada ULC. The mustard was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Possibly Nationally, Prince Edward Island, and in Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled product is Sharwood’s Tikka Curry Paste that is packaged in 255 ml containers. The UPC number on the product is 7 56781 00292 3, and the code printed on the label is MAY 2021.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger more recalls. if this happens, the public will be notified through food recall warnings. The CFIA is verifying that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased Sharwood’s Tikka Curry Paste and you are allergic to mustard, don’t eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a mustard allergy, or any food allergy, can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning. These symptoms can include itching, hives, or a rsh; trouble breathing, wheezing, and nasal congestion; feeling dizzy, faint, or lightheaded; nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain; and swelling of the throat, face, tongue, and lips.