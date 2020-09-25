Shirakiku Black Fungus Recalled in Canada For Salmonella Contamination

by

Wismettac Asian foods is recalling Shirakiku Black Fungus in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. They are also known as dried wood ear mushrooms. There is a Salmonella Stanley outbreak in the United States linked to this product; that outbreak and recall triggered this recall in Canada. Consumers should not eat, and restaurants should not serve, use, or sell this product.

The recalled product is Shirakiku Black Fungus (Kikurage), that is sold in 2.27 kg packages. The UPC number on the label is 0 74410 60403 5. All codes up to and including September 24, 2020 are recalled. The mushrooms were probably sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and possibly nationally to restaurants, hotels, and institutions.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation. That may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the government will post the recall on the CFIA web page.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a headache, nausea, fever, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody or watery. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food, but some people may start feeling ill up to 6 days later. Those who are at higher risk for serious complications from food poisoning include the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, and people who have a chronic illness or compromised immune system.

If you think you ate this dried Black Fungus, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you took food home from a restaurant that was made wit these wood ear mushrooms, throw it away. Then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.