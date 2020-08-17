SkinGuard24 Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Labeled Methanol

by

SG24 LLC is voluntarily recalling SkinGuard24 Hand Sanitizer products that are labeled to contain methanol. Methanol is not allowed in hand sanitizer because it is toxic and can be absorbed through the skin. In addition, it can be fatal if ingested.

Substantial methanol exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, and blurred vision. If ingested, it can cause permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, and death. Young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink them as and alcohol substitute are most at risk. There have been no reported adverse side effects related to these recalled products.

The recalled products are all SkinGuard24 brand name. They include All Day Hand Sanitizer Plastic bottle with Foam Pump sold in 8 ounce packages with UPC number 7 93573 147125; All Day Hand Sanitizer Plastic bottle with Foam Pump in 2.67 ounce packages, with UPC number 7 93573 147103; All Day Hand Sanitizer Spray Pocket Pen in 10 mL containers with UPC number 7 93573 14709; and All Day Hand Sanitizer Individual Towelette packaged as Single Use, in 2.5 x 3.75 size with SKU number 03150025.

The recalled products are packaged in PET or High-density polyethylene plastic bottles or pens. The individually packaged towelettes have the UPC numbers 7935733144725, 79357314703, 7935733147103, and 79357314709. They were distributed throughout the United States.

If you purchased any of these SkinGuard24 Hand Sanitizer products, stop using them immediately. You can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund, or throw them away in accordance with your community’s hazardous waste disposal system.

The company is notifying customers and distributors about this issue by recall letter. Distributors will notify their customers by phone calls, emails, and or mailed letters and will arrange for return.

If you have experienced any health problems after using these products, see your doctor, then tell the FDA about it. You can contact them using the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.