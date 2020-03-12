Sobeys and Foodland Asian Vegetable Mix Recalled For Salmonella

by

The recall of Fresh Sprouts Bean Sprouts in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination has prompted its first secondary recall. This recall was triggered during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation. Sobeys and Foodland Asian Vegetable Mix, which both contain bean sprouts, is recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company or to the government in connection with this issue.

These Sobeys and Foodland Asian Vegetable Mix products were sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled products include Sobeys Asian Vegetable Mix, sold in variable size packages. The UPC number on the product starts with 208066. The codes on the label are up to and including BB: 2020MR15. Also recalled is Foodland Asian Vegetable Mix, also sold in variable size packaging. The UPC number on that product also starts with 208066. And the codes are up to and including BB: 2020MR15. Both of these products contain bean sprouts.

More products may be recalled as the investigation continues. Notices will be posted on the CFIA web site if this is necessary. The government is also making sure that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. There is a potential for cross-contamination with other foods and surfaces in your kitchen. Throw the product away after first wrapping it in foil and plastic wrap to discourage consumption by other people or animals. You can also take the products back to the store where you bought them for a refund.