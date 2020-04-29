Some Benefiber Prebiotic Supplements Recalled For Foreign Material

by

GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling five lots of Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder because it may contain foreign materials; more specifically the potential for green plastic pieces or shavings from the bottle caps in the product. This poses a choking risk and a possible injury risk to the mouth. The consumer may not see a broken piece of the plastic cap before consuming this product. There has been one consumer complaint of a green particle observed inside a product bottle.

The recalled product was sold nationwide through retail stores and through online retailers from October 28, 2019 to January 21, 2020.

The recalled products are Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement in 500 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 886790018872, and the lot number is MP8B. This product has an expiration date of Sep2021. Also recalled is Benefitber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, also sold in 500 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 886790218302. Lot numbers and expiration dates that are recalled include YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) and 7D6E (EXP Nov2021). Finally, Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement sold in 760 gram packages is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 8886790211907, and the expiration dates and lot numbers are UV5C (EXP Oct2021) and 648H (EXP Nov2021. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. If you have experienced any problems after using this product, contact your doctor or the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System.