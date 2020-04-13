Some Jewel-Osco Sausages Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Jowett Farms of Blumenort, Canada is recalling about 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings because they were not presented at the U.S. Canadian border for import re-inspection. No illnesses or injuries or any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. These trimmings were made into some types of Jewel-Osco sausages.

These raw pork trimmings were imported on April 2, 2020 and were further processed into sausage products. The recalled products are 20-ounce plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage linked of “Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst – Made in Illinois.” The sell by date on this product is 4/17/20. Also recalled is 20-ounce plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausages” with a sell by date of 4/17/20. Finally, 20 ounce plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausages links of “Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausages” with a sell by date of 4/17/20 is recalled.

All of these Jewel-Osco sausages have the establishment number “EST 7779” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausages were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. The issue was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

If you bought any of these sausages, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

FSIS thinks that some of these products may be in consumers’ freezers. The government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying their customers about this recall, and that the recalled products are no longer available on store shelves. If a retail distribution list becomes available, details will be posted on the USDA web site.