FDA Updates Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Outbreak

by

The FDA has updated information about the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak (HPAI), which has spread to dairy cows. The virus can be transmitted by wild birds of domestic poultry and other animal species. Sporadic human infections have also occurs. The “highly pathogenic” definition revers to the effect on birds, not necessarily in people.

The infection in cows is causing decreased lactation, low appetite, and other symptoms in cattle. Based on information that is currently available, the commercial milk supply is still safe, according to the FDA, because of the pasteurization process and the diversion of destruction of milk from sick cows.

WebMD has stated that particles of the bird flu virus have been detected in pasteurized milk, but particles of the pathogen will not cause illness. The FDA is conducting more tests, including to see if the virus can replicate in laboratory conditions. Dr. David O’Connor, a virologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the New York Times that, “The risk of getting infected from milk that has viral fragments in it should be nil. The genetic material can’t replicate on its own.”

Almost all, or 99% of the commercial milk supply in this country is pasteurized. Raw milk, which should be avoided at any time, may not offer the same protection against this virus. The USDA states that “the presence of the virus has been detected in raw milk.”

The FDA adds that the HPAI virus may survive the 60-day aging process for raw milk cheese. The FDA recommends that industry does not manufacture or sell raw milk or raw milk cheese products made with mild from cows showing symptoms of illness.

The FDA is not aware at this time that any milk or milk products from symptomatic cows is entering interstate commerce. Pasteurization has been continually proven to inactive bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the FDA and USDA indicate that based on current information, the commercial milk supply is safe.