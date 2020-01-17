Some Margarine Recalled in Canada For Foreign Material

by

Bunge Canada is recalling some margarine, including A&W brand, Recipe brand, and Delicia brand margarine in Canada for foreign material contamination. The problem is pieces of plastic have been found in the product, which poses a choking hazard There is no information on the recall notice if any injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The margarine was sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec at the retail level. The margarine recalled in Canada includes A&W NH Margarine, sold in 10 kg packages. The UPC number on that product is 2833790252, and the codes on the product include Product 90252. All lots produced between March 13, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusively, are recalled.

Also recalled is Recipe Soft Margarine NH, also sold in 10 kg packages. The UPC number on that product is 7418231099, and the code is Product 31099. All lots produced between March 13, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusively, are recalled. Finally, Delicia Soft Margarine is recalled. It is also sold in 10. kg packages. The UPC number on that product is 7418231105, and the code is Product 31105. All lots produced between March 13, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusively, are recalled.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.