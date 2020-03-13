Stonewall Kitchen Ghost Pepper Salsa Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine, is recalling 4,812 jars of its Stonewall Kitchen Ghost Pepper Queso because a small number of those jars were mislabeled s Ghost Pepper Salsa. Ghost Pepper Queso contains milk and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Any person who is allergic to soy or milk, or who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The company thinks that only a small number of jars out of the 4,812 made that day were mislabeled, but all are being recalled out of an abundance of caution. The mislabeled jars should be easy to spot because Ghost Pepper Queso is a bright orange yellow color, while Ghost Pepper Salsa is dark red.

Some of this product was sold nationwide to consumers through the Stonewall Kitchen’s retail stores, and also through third-party wholesale customers such as gourmet food shops and specialty grocers.

The recalled product is Ghost Pepper Queso, mislabeled as Ghost Pepper Salsa. It is packaged in a 16 ounce glass jar with a brushed silver lid. The enjoy by date on the product is 23MAY2021. Only Ghost Pepper Queso could be affected, if the product has the UPC for Ghost Pepper Salsa (711381327388). If the Ghost Pepper Queso has the Ghost Pepper Queso label and UPC (711381331217) then it is not subject to the recall and is labelled correctly. Additionally, Ghost Pepper Salsa labeled with the specified UPC (711381327388) and Enjoy By Date is not affected and safe to consume.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to milk and/or soy or are lactose intolerant, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.