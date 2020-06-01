by

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC), select versions of Mueller Austria’s Onion Chopper Pro (model #M-700) are being recalled because it could pose a laceration hazard. The recalled items have. locking tab that must be pushed toward the black to lock it into place. But this tab can detach from the unit during use so fingers and hands can slide into the blade.

About 72,000 affected onion chopper pro units were sold on Mueller Austria’s website and through the online seller Amazon from September 2016 until December 2019. The chopper sold for about $20. The unit is gray and green, with wire grids that fit into the chopper and a n attached plastic bin.

The company introduced a new onion chopped in December 2019 that had a different locking tab mechanism. The recall applies only to the older version of the onion chopper that features the locking tab that slides toward the blades.

The company is trying to negotiate a joint recall with CSPC. The company wants to take direct action to protect consumers, but states that the cornavirus pandemic has “created a number of unforeseeable circumstances for Mueller Austria,” so the company doesn’t know when a remedy will be enacted.

If you purchased the Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro, model #M-700, do not use it. And check for a future announcement of this recall that will tell you how to get a refund or replacement at the CSPC web site.