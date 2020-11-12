Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites Recalled For Allergen

by

Stuffed Foods LLC of Wilmington, Massachusetts, is recalling about 1,818 pounds of Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites for misbranding because soy, one of the major food allergens, is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with this problem.

The frozen snack product, Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites, may actually contain Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers that do contain soy. The products were produced on September 28, 2020. The recalled item is 9.75 ounce cartons containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of Mac & Cheese Bites. The lot code on the package is 20272. The package code that is printed on the end panel of the carton is BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ homes freezers. Please check your freezer carefully.

If you did purchase this product and are allergic to soy, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the product is no longer available on the market. they are also making sure that the firm is notifying its customers about this recall. If a retail distribution list becomes available, the government will publish it at the USDA web site.