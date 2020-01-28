Sugar Kid Salted Egg Fish Skin Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Golden Pearl Trading Corporation, doing business as Dandy Food Products, of San Lorenzo, California, is recalling about 12,054 pounds of ready to eat imported Siluriformes (catfish) products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States. Sugar Kid Salted Egg Fish Skin is the name of the recalled product. In addition, this product was imported from Singapore, a country that is not eligible to export ready to eat Siluriformes products to this country.

The recalled product was imported on various dates on or around September 26, 2019 through December 24, 2019. The recalled product is 113 gram foil bags that contain Sugar Kid Salted Egg Fish Skin. The product was shipped to distributors and retail locations in California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported foods and products. FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ homes. If you bought this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The government will conduct retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm has notified its customers about this recall. In addition, they will make sure the product is no longer available to consumers. If a retail distribution list is collected, which shows retail outlets that may have carried this product, it will be published on the USDA web site.