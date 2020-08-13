Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa and Radish Recalled For Salmonella

by

Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa and Radish is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This item was sold in Ontario at the retail level. There have been no illnesses reported that are associated with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa & Radish, sold in 100 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 0 57621 13512 3, and the code is BBAUG11.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight lid, or take it back to the store where you found it for a full refund.

It would be a good idea to clean the area where you stored this product with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Use 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the government will alert the public through another food recall warning.

Symptoms of salmonellosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, usually begin 6 yo 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Symptoms include fever, nausea, abdominal and stomach pains and cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

Most people recover without medical treatment, but some, especially those in high risk groups such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses, may become seriously ill. And even people who recover completely can have long term health complications such as reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, and endocarditis. If you do feel ill, see your doctor.